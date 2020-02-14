NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw , the Texas Republican, has a book out in April.
The former Navy SEAL's book is called "Fortitude" and will combine personal memories and "no-nonsense" advice as Crenshaw addresses today's growing political and cultural divisions, Hachette imprint Twelve announced Friday .
"I see my country ripping itself apart at the seams, driven by outrage and cancel-culture," Crenshaw said in a statement. "I believe there's a path to a more resilient America, with each lesson in this book providing a real and relatable solution."
Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018. As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.
