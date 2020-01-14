Texas Rangers' new stadium is looking to hire seasonal employees as the start of the baseball season approaches closer.
The Rangers are holding two job fairs for employment at the new Globe Life Field this week.
The job fairs will, however, take place at Rangers' former home, Globe Life Park, while construction work on the new stadium continues.
The job fair on Tuesday, Jan 14 will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.in the All You Can Eat Area behind the right field “Home Run Porch.” The next job fair will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rebecca Creek Club on the left field concourse.
Interested candidates can receive information, submit online applications, and receive interviews and screenings onsite.
The following employment areas have positions available:
• ADA Shuttle Drivers
• Promotions Staff
• Concierge Services
• Rangers Authentic Staff
• Globe Life Field Tour Guides
• Rangers Youth Academy Coaches
• Guest Services Representatives
• Security
• Mascot Assistance Staff
• Texas 2 Split Raffle Sellers
• Medics/First Aid
• Ticket Office Assistants
• Parking Lot Attendants
• Youth Ballpark Announcers/Concessions
• Parking Lot Cone Crew
• Program Sellers
Parking for the Job Fairs is available in Lot B at the corner of Stadium Drive and Randol Mill Road.
The $1.1. billion Glove Life Field can hold approximately 40,000 people. It is scheduled to open in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.