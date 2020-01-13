The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture: "Ford v. Ferrari"; "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Parasite."
Best actor: Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"; Jonathan Pryce "The Two Popes"
Best actress: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Best supporting actor: Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Best supporting actress: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"; Florence Pugh, "Little Women"; Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Best director: Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"; Sam Mendes, "1917"; Todd Phillips, "Joker"; Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Adapted screenplay: "The Irishman," Steven Zaillian; "Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi; "Joker," Todd Phillips and Scott Silver; "Just Mercy," Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham; "Little Women," Greta Gerwig; "The Two Popes," Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay: "Knives Out," Rian Johnson; "Marriage Story," Noah Baumbach; "1917," Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino; "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Animated feature: "How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World"; "Toy Story 4"; "I Lost My Body"; "Klaus"; "Missing Link"
Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"; Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"; Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"; Thomas Newman, "1917"; John Williams, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Original song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," "Rocketman" (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin); "I'm Standing With You," "Breakthrough" (Music and lyrics by Diane Warren); "Into The Unknown," "Frozen II" (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez); "Stand Up," "Harriet" (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo); "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," "Toy Story 4" (Music and lyrics by Randy Newman)
Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, "The Irishman"; Lawrence Sher, "Joker"; Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"; Roger Deakins, "1917"; Robert Richardson, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood."
Costume design: "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabit"; "Joker"; "Little Women"; "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Animated short film: "Dcera (Daughter)"; "Hair Love"; "Kitbull"; "Memorable"; "Sister"
Visual effects: "Avengers: Endgame"; "The Irishman"; "The Lion King"; "1917"; "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Live action short film: "Brotherhood"; "Nefta Football Club"; "The Neighbors' Window"; "Saria"; "A Sister"
Documentary short subject: "In the Absence"; "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"; "Life Overtakes Me"; "St. Louis Superman"; "Walk Run Cha-Cha."
Documentary feature: "American Factory"; "The Cave"; "The Edge of Democracy"; "For Sama"; "Honeyland"
International film: "Corpus Christi," Poland; "Honeyland," North Macdeonia; "Les Miserables," France; "Pain and Glory," Spain; "Parasite," South Korea
Film editing: "Ford Vs. Ferrari"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "The Irishman"; "Joker"; "Parasite"
Production design: "The Irishman"; "Jojo Rabbit:' "1917;" "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" "Parasite"
Makeup and hairstyling: "Bombshell"; "Joker"; "Judy"; "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"; "1917"
Sound Editing: "Ford v Ferrari," Don Sylvester; "Joker," Alan Robert Murray; "1917," Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate; "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Wylie Stateman; "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing: "Ad Astra," Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano; "Ford v Ferrari," Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow; "Joker," Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland; "1917," Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson; "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood" Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the domestic box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards that were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
— "Joker," $334 million
— "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," $141.1 million
— "Ford v Ferrari," $111.4 million
— "Little Women," $74 million
— "1917," $39.2 million
— "Parasite," $25.4 million
— "Jojo Rabbit," $22 million
— "The Irishman," no figures available
— "Marriage Story," no figures available.
Source: Comscore
