From Fort Worth Botanic Garden:
To slow the spread and reduce health care impacts related to COVID-19, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is temporarily closed effective at 6 p.m. March 19 through April 15 or until further notice.
All essential staff will report during this time to ensure garden maintenance. Activities related to the GROW collaboration are also cancelled, including those related to education, volunteers and membership. However, the public is encouraged to follow Garden and GROW communications channels for virtual educational activities gardening features and more.
From Fort Worth ISD
The Fort Worth ISD is asking all students to reset their online District password as distance learning becomes more important than ever before.
This one-page information sheet will guide you through the password change, step-by-step. http://www.fwisd.org/studentpasswords
The process will take about ten minutes – and will ensure secure access to the District’s online academic resources. Students will need to use a device other than their Chromebook to make the change – like a laptop, an iPad, or even your Smartphone. Once a new password is established, they will be able to utilize their District-issued Chromebook.
If you run into problems, you can call us at the HELP desk for assistance at 817-814-8378.
Fort Worth ISD has been in constant contact with our collegiate partners as they make their own adjustments to meet the needs of our students. The following information applies to teachers and students in: Tarrant County College Dual Credit (TCC), TCC Early College High Schools, Texas Wesleyan Early College High School (Dunbar), and University of Texas at Austin – OnRamps.
All of our collegiate partners will transition to online courses on March 23. Please see the information below for specific information from our various partners.
TCC Dual Credit Students and Early College High Schools
TCC will begin online instruction for Dual Credit classes and Early College High School courses on March 23, 2020. All TCC students need to review this document https://www.tccd.edu/info-ribbon/coronavirus/coronavirus-dual-credit/ and follow the instructions carefully. TCC has also provided information for those needing assistance with logging in.
Texas Wesleyan Early College High School Students (Dunbar)
Texas Wesleyan University will transition to online courses on March 23, 2020. These courses will be available through their Blackboard system. Please use your login credentials to access your courses.
If you need support logging on, the Texas Wesleyan IT Department is available to assist. Call the Help Desk directly at 817-531-4428. You have two other options: Option 1 – contact Blackboard support at 817-531-4428; Option 2 – message helpdesk@txwes.edu.
University of Texas at Austin ONRamps Students
OnRamps is already using an online system so you should be able to log in and begin work on March 23. As normal, these courses will be available through their Canvas system. Use your login credentials to access your courses. Any new information will be posted through the Canvas system. FWISD will work to post any of those updates through our communication channels.
Please continue to refer to the District website, the FWISD Facebook page, and your college email address for the latest information
