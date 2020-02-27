Trinity Metro will be offering free rides for The 2020 Cowtown Marathon racers and guests between downtown Fort Worth and the event starting area this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1.
The pickup points are the Courtyard Fort Worth Downtown/Blackstone, Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Downtown, The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel, Omni Fort Worth Hotel and Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.
Passengers can ride for free for all three days, including service to the 2020 Cowtown Health & Fitness Expo. The Expo, which is 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday is at Will Rogers Memorial Center in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall.
The 5K and 10K races will be held on Saturday and the half marathon and full marathon will be run on Sunday. All races start and finish at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Trinity Metro will operate on The Dash route, but most vehicles will be the regular buses with “The Dash” on the exterior digital displays. The larger articulated buses can accommodate a higher passenger volume. Some of the operations will be on The Dash, which is a bright red battery-electric bus.
