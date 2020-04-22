Video gaming boomed in March as people stuck inside social distancing sought comfort and distraction. The Nintendo Switch and its Animal Crossing: New Horizons game were the winners of the month, but sales were strong across all hardware and games. Spending tracked by research firm NPD jumped 35 percent to $1.6 billion. That’s the highest monthly spending in March since 2008. That figure includes video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards. Still, first quarter spending fell 4 percent, as the industry deals with
slowing sales of consoles at the end of their product cycles and a shift from physical to digital games. Video software game sales jumped 34 percent, boosted by the latest version of Animal Crossing, the best-selling game of March 2020 and the second biggest seller of 2020 to date. It was followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and MLB The Show 20. Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled when compared to a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One each grew by more than 25 percent. First quarter hardware spending increased by 2 percent, to $773 million.
