38 & Vine announces memberships and events
Wine bar and tasting room 38 & Vine, 212 Carroll St., Suite 130, has announced the launch of Social and Wine Club Membership programs, a new culinary partner to provide lite bites for guests, a series of monthly events, and special weekly discount and promotional offerings.
“We want the tasting room to be more than a great place to grab a glass of wine. It is our hope that people will come to 38 & Vine to develop their love and understanding of wine in a welcoming environment filled with their community neighbors,” co-owner Jennifer Demel said in a news release.
Monthly membership rates ranges from $29.95 to $149.95.
38 & Vine will host interactive wine events to test guest’s knowledge and teach them something new along the way. Every third and fourth Wednesday of the month, wine bar general manager Ryan Fussell will guide a group of 10 blind tasting participants through a sampling of four wines, giving each guest the opportunity to name the selection while providing insight on the history and details of the wine.
Starting at 6 p.m., each blind tasting event will seat a maximum of 10 guests and cost $30 per person. Any participant who can correctly name three of the four selected wines will be refunded their ticket.
38 & Vine also is launching wine education seminars. Each month, key staff members will lead an hour long seminar focused on a specific topic or theme to help provide a deeper understanding and awareness of wine. The monthly seminars will be hosted in the wine bar’s private tasting room with a limited number of 10 spots per seating with two timed seatings per topic. Tickets are $30 per person.
The company announced a partnership with Locavore + Z’s Café to offer a selected ready to order menu. In addition to the daily menu, Locavore will work with the team of 38 & Vine to provide curated menus for all catered events, the news release said.
Weekly Specials include:
Tuesday: 20% off select dispensed wines from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday: special seminars & blind tasting events
Thursday: 20% off select dispensed wines from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 25% off all sparkling glasses & bottles in-store & retail For more information:
https://thirtyeightandvine.com
To find out more about specialty menu options and how to book an event, contact Ryan Fussell at gm@thirtyeightandvine.com
