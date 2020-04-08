Camp Fire First Texas will host a virtual fundraising event on April 21 at 7 p.m. in lieu of the annual Camp El Tesoro de la Vida Benefit dinner. The event will be broadcast using Facebook Live and feature an online auction.
Camp Fire El Tesoro de la Vida is a week-long grief camp for children. The camp is held each year in July and provides an experience where children, ages 7 - 17, who share the experience of the death of a loved one, can cry, play, laugh and heal together.
Camp Fire is still hoping to hold Camp El Tesoro de la Vida in July.
No child is turned away for the inability to pay, and the Camp El Tesoro de la Vida Benefit typically welcomes 350 to 400 people whose donations and auction purchases directly fund the week-long grief camp for children.
Camp Fire said this year, the virtual event will need 500 or more people to attend to generate the support needed.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to come together this year, but we know that the collective health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. In times of crisis, it is easy to think of camp as a luxury, but for the hundreds of children who rely on their week at Camp Fire El Tesoro de la Vida to find normalcy and heal after the death of a loved one, this one week of the year is pivotal in their lives and that is why we must come together this year to support them,” said Brian Miller, vice president of outdoor connections at Camp Fire First Texas.
El Tesoro de la Vida Virtual Benefit will still offer the fun and excitement of the live event. The virtual event will welcome back emcee, Justin Frazell of 95.9 The Ranch, with veteran volunteer camp director, Denis Cranford, serving as host.
Attendees will be able to bid on items beginning on Tuesday, April 14 when the online auction goes live.
“There is such energy and purpose surrounding the live event. We are looking forward to making the virtual event just as interactive for everyone joining from their homes. Even if someone watching has never attended the event, they will feel that same level of community,” Miller said.
To support, RSVP to the Facebook Live event on the Camp El Tesoro Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CampElTesoro/ (see Upcoming Events) to help reach the 500+ attendee goal.
Additional details and underwriting information are available at www.CampFireFW.org/Events
– FWBP staff
