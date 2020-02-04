WARM Place hosts 4th Annual Communitywide Memorial Race
The WARM Place is hosting its 4th annual Race 2 Remember Them on March 28, 2020, at Acme Brick Co. along the Trinity River, the organization said in a news release.
The mission of The WARM Place is to provide grief support for children ages 3 ½-18 and their families as well as young adults 19-25 who have experienced the death of a loved one.
There are three different events: 10K, 5K, and the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk.
The R2RT, also known as the John M. Blackwell Memorial Race, was created by WARM Place alumnae Katherine Giuliani and Parks Blackwell in memory of Parks’ father.
What started as a small event for families attending The WARM Place has now transitioned into a communitywide memorial event bringing more than 900 participants together to race and remember their loved ones.
Online registration is open, and entry fees start at $20.
Participants are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to place in their memory holder to wear while they race. The morning of the race, there will be a Remembrance Ceremony for participants to remember and honor loved ones.
The goal is to raise $75,000, and over 1,000 race participants are expected to register this year.
There are several ways to get involved as a participant, sponsor, or fundraiser. Individuals and teams can set up their own fundraising pages in memory of a loved one to help The WARM Place reach its goal.
Fundraisers who raise more than $250 will be recognized at the event as WARM Place Warriors and will receive a special prize.
Custom Race Route Signs are also available for $125, which provides one month of grief support for a child at The WARM Place. Signs are personalized and will be placed along the Mile of Memories of the R2RT on March 28.
All proceeds from the R2RT directly support children and families enrolled in The WARM Place’s grief support program.
To register or to see sponsorship categories: www.thewarmplace.org (Select: Events; Select R2RT
– FWBP Staff
