From the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese:
Fort Worth Catholic Diocese Michael Olson has issued a new pastoral letter in response to rapidly developing matters regarding efforts to contain the coronavirus.
The new adaptations go into effect Thursday, March 19, 2020.
In summary, Bishop Olson has directed the pastors of all churches in the 28-county area which makes up the Diocese to continue of offer all Masses, but no longer be celebrated publicly with a congregation present. Recognizing that the Eucharist is “the source and summit of the Christian life,” the bishop directed parishes to make Holy Communion available outside of church after Mass in designated spaces, while observing safe social distancing.
All other sacraments also will be available, but in keeping with directives from all civic and health officials. All parish office will be available to serve the needs of the faithful whether the physical office is open or not
The Fort Worth Fire Department has taken additional steps to ensure the health of firefighters and the residents they respond to.
Those steps include limiting exposure by sending one crew member into the situation to evaluate, wearing a P100 mask and taking in as little equipment as possible. If there is any reason to believe the call may be related Covid-19, they will add a gown or Tyvek suit.
The FWFD will be releasing a video later today to illustrate how they will respond.
From The Cliburn:
In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the United States, and in consideration of current guidance from health officials, the Cliburn has made the decision to cancel or postpone all events scheduled through May 30, 2020. As such, we will be working to reschedule the 2020 Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition and the Classically Cliburn Gala; this season’s remaining Cliburn Concerts, Cliburn in the Classroom programs, and Cliburn in the Community events are canceled. We are saddened by this development and understand the disappointment it causes for our Cliburn Family around the globe, from our loyal patrons to the outstanding participants of the Amateur Competition. Details for each event are outlined below, and the Cliburn staff will be available at 817.738.6536 and info@cliburn.org.
2020 CLIBURN INTERNATIONAL AMATEUR PIANO COMPETITION (postponed)
We are currently working with our partners to reschedule the Amateur Competition (previously scheduled for May 24–30, 2020) to the spring of 2022, details to be announced at a later date. Competitors and festival participants accepted for this year’s event will be given first right of refusal to take part in the 2022 Amateur Competition. We are planning to showcase their artistry through videos across social media platforms in the coming months and encourage the world to show them support and encouragement. We will be in contact with ticket buyers directly via email as to their options.
2020 CLASSICALLY CLIBURN GALA: NOLA (postponed)
Working with our Gala chairmen and venue partner the Classically Cliburn Gala, previously scheduled for April 3, 2020, has been rescheduled for April 9, 2021 at the Simmons Bank Pavilion at Dickies Arena. We have been and will be in direct contact with our patrons and those planning to attend.
CLIBURN CONCERTS (canceled)
In addition to Cliburn at the Kimbell: Daniel Hsu, piano scheduled for March 26, 2020, the Cliburn Sessions concert featuring the Junction Trio, scheduled for April 16, 2020, at Scat Jazz Lounge, will be canceled. We will be in touch with ticket buyers directly via email as to their options.
CLIBURN IN THE CLASSROOM (canceled)
All scheduled Cliburn in the Classroom programs are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
CLIBURN IN THE COMMUNITY (canceled)
The Cliburn will not produce any Cliburn in the Community concerts this spring.
The Cliburn appreciates the support of its global community during this time and plans to join our classical music colleagues in offering videos online to provide a respite for a world in quarantine. We encourage all to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.
Send any COVID-19 related business news to pharral@bizpress.net or rfrancis@bizpress.net
