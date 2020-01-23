The second weekend of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo features plenty of action. Exciting rodeo, Mustang Magic, Home Free in the Will Rogers Auditorium, Kids Gone Wild and numerous other activities make the Stock Show the place to be. Here's some of what's on tap.
RODEO X - Thursday
Tickets remain available for what's likely the Stock Show's most exciting rodeo - Rodeo X. There's Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and Bareback Bronc Riding featuring athletes representing eight major rodeos across the nation. One-hundred thousand bucks will be won tomorrow tonight! More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/shop--promo-boxes/rodeo-x
MUSTANG MAGIC - Thursday thru Saturday
Wild horses recently roaming the open ranges of the American West are gentled by professional and amateur horse trainers and brought to Fort Worth for what may be the Stock Show's most anticipated horse event. Mustang Magic classes begin tomorrow and run through Saturday. Two nights of exciting special Mustang shows are also on tap in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle - Friday at 6 p.m. and the Extreme Mustang Makeover Finals and Auction - Saturday at 6 p.m. also in the Will Rogers Coliseum. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/horse-shows/mustang-magic
FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT - Daily beginning Friday
The new FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament begins Friday and runs through Feb. 8. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO Tournament and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension in Dickies Arena. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/shop--promo-boxes/prorodeo-tournament
KIDS GONE WILD - Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Let your children engage with the natural world at Kids Gone Wild. Organized by the Texas Wildlife Association, children can experience the relationship between wildlife, land and livestock. Plenty of reptiles, mammals, birds and bees to see and there's fishing, archery and air guns all in a supervised, fun and safe setting. https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/kids-gone-wild
HOME FREE CONCERT - Friday
With praise coming from the likes of Rolling Stone, TODAY Show, Fox & Friends, Country Living, Perez Hilton, and AXS.com, the extraordinary a cappella group, Home Free electrifies crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, soaring originals, and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet with energy and laughter. Featured in the Will Rogers Auditorium on Friday at 8 p.m. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/events/2020/home-free-concert
LIVESTOCK SHOWS - Saturday and Sunday
4-H and FFA youth from across Texas will exhibit beef heifers and lambs at the Stock Show. Competition happens Saturday and Sunday.
RODEO SHOPPING - Daily
Even Amazon would have a hard time duplicating the selection of products at the Stock Show's shopping experience. More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. And, the food concessions are awesome.
More information: https://www.fwssr.com/businesses
MARIACHI COMPETITION - Saturday
The FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition will feature the top high school mariachi teams from across the state. Eight teams begin the competition at 9 a.m. with a 4 p.m. championship finale composed of the top three finalists. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/competitions--contests/mariachi-competition
BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE / The Corkyard - Thursday thru Saturday
Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after party entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there's a $10 cover at the door.
Bud Light Roadhouse Lineup: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/bud-light-roadhouse
The Corkyard Lineup: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/vine2wine/the-corkyard
FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS (Friday)
Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 65-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.
NOLAN RYAN BEEF COOKING DEMOS - Saturday
At 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Chef Cris Vasquez illustrates his unique methods for preparing foods using Nolan Ryan Beef in the Bud Light Roadhouse on Simmons Bank Plaza at Dickies Arena.
Twenty-three days of fun-filled entertainment is on tap January 17 through February 8 at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Order your tickets and experience part of what makes Fort Worth the most awesome city in Texas. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.fwssr.com. Dream It, Do It personifies the Stock Show's can-do spirit and celebrates a landmark achievement; the opening of our exciting new home for rodeo - Dickies Arena. This thing is legendary®.
