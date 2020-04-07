YMCA GRAB AND GO
FORT WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is continuing to serve the growing needs of the community with free Grab & Go meals with updated service locations and times. Pick up times will change to Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the following locations.
– Airport Area YMCA - 3524 Central Drive Bedford, TX 76021
– Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA - 512 Lamar St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
– Benbrook Community Center YMCA - 1899 Winscott Road, Benbrook, TX 76126
– Eastside YMCA - 1500 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
– Hood County YMCA - 1475 James Road, Granbury, TX 76049
– Joshua Community YMCA - 1009 Joshua Station Blvd., Joshua, TX 76058
– William M. McDonald YMCA - 2701 Moresby St., Fort Worth, TX 76105
– YMCA Sports Complex - 4320 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76133
Last week, the Y provided over 3,000 meals to families with children 18 years or younger in Tarrant, Hood and Johnson Counties while schools are closed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the organization said in a news release.
Pick up times changed to support the City of Fort Worth requests to limit food distribution to only three days per week or less and to comply with “stay-at-home” recommendations on social distancing.
It is important to note that families will still receive up to five days of food when they go to pick-up their Grab & Go Meals.
– Mondays, families will be able to pick up meals for two days – Monday and Tuesday
– Wednesdays, families will be able to pick up meals for three days (Wednesday through Friday
“By providing these meals to children who need them most, Fort Worth area Y’s are truly fulfilling their mission of healthy living, social responsibility, and youth development. I’m proud of their continued community outreach despite their temporary facility closures,” said Julie Wilson, Chair, Board of Directors at YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth.
Meals are provided by local vendors including Purple Hearts Inc. and Tarrant Area Food Bank and come complete with protein, fruit or vegetable, snacks and more.
In addition to the Grab & Go initiative, the Y is continuing to support the community by providing pre-schools and childcare to the families of essential employees and first responders and connecting with seniors to check on their wellbeing to help avoid isolation.
The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth branches have been temporarily closed for traditional health and wellness activities due to the COVID-19 public health mandates by city, county and state authorities.
FWISD'S MEALS TO GO PROGRAM
Starting April 6, all Meals To Go sites will:
– Feed between noon and 1:30 p.m.
– Require one of a variety of forms of identification for each child’s meal, only if the child does not accompany the adult. Acceptable forms of identification:
Student ID badge.
Birth certificate.
Old student report card.
FWISD letter/email listing children enrolled.
Meal application approval letter listing children enrolled.
Government benefit letter listing children (SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, etc.).
¬– Additionally, the Meals To Go site at Southwest High School will permanently relocate to Woodway Elementary School, 6701 Woodway.
There will not be any meals distributed on April 10 (Good Friday).
Instead, Meals To Go for Friday and Saturday (April 10-11), breakfast and lunch, will be distributed on Thursday, April 9 at all sites from noon to 1:30 p.m.
