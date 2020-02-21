Zoranna Jones, Ph.D., has been named the inaugural assistant dean for the School of Interdisciplinary Studies, Dean Karen Steele, Ph.D., announced.
“Jones brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to student success and community engagement via a wide array of exemplary contributions to TCU, most recently as Director of Academic Resource Center in Harris College and Director of the STEM Scholar Program, which she established for TCU and which she will continue to oversee in her new role,” Steele said.
Jones is a longstanding instructor in the student success course University Life and has contributed to the creation of Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies and African American and Africana Studies.
“She has, in myriad ways, worked tirelessly to advance DEI at TCU while building intentional, sustained, mutually respectful relationships between TCU and our Fort Worth communities,” Steele said.
Jones earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing and a master of science degree in Communication in Human Relations from Texas Christian University. She earned a Ph.D. in Public and Urban Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.