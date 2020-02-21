Rorick joins Colonial
Randy Rorick has joined Colonial Savings, F.A., as vice president of Retail Production at Colonial's corporate headquarters, located in Fort Worth.
Rorick will oversee Colonial's team of more than 60 retail loan officers and other support staff at Colonial's current branches located in Colorado and Texas as well as Colonial's national relocation division.
Rorick will supervise the recruitment of new loan officers, provide leadership for strategic sales and market planning and oversee staff training and development initiatives.
Rorick brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He most recently served as area manager with Prime Lending, where he oversaw multiple branches and a team of more than 35 loan officers in North Texas.
Rorick is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing in 1988.
"We are very excited to welcome Randy as Colonial's new Vice President of Retail Production," said David Motley, Colonial President. "Randy has a proven track record of success leading retail sales teams and helping them reach their full sales potential. With Colonial looking to add approximately 20 new retail loan officers in 2020, we feel that Randy's history of achievements is a perfect fit to lead our growth initiative and beyond."
