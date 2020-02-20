TPG: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.7 million.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 51 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.
The business development company posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $154.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.5 million.
TPG shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.61, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.