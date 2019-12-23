You may have noticed some new signs around town. BBVA has been rebranding as BBVA and the results are showing up in signage in the area.
“The building signage transition to the bank's updated branding has been happening in phases and is expected to be complete across our footprint in 2020,” according to a bank spokesperson.
BBVA announced a unified global brand and logo update earlier this year.
Compass Bank's parent company, Compass Bancshares Inc., was acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) in 2007. The bank's name was then changed to BBVA Compass Bank in the U.S., but it is now BBVA around the globe.
BBVA's brand change implementation includes the launch of a global digital advertising campaign, which includes 30- and 60-second videos on Hulu and YouTube. Shorter versions of the video will also be featured on Facebook and Instagram, along with static ads on both platforms.
The campaign was created by the bank's internal agency, BBVA Creative, along with DDB Spain. The campaign was localized for individual countries.
In the U.S., BBVA operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th).
(0) comments
