Bed Bath & Beyond has ousted six senior executives, marking the first big move by the struggling retailer’s new CEO to reverse a three-year sales decline. The company has been hammered by the likes of Amazon.com and HomeGoods. Mark Tritton joined Bed Bath & Beyond about two months ago after a successful stint as Target’s chief merchandising officer. While at Target he rejuvenated the chain’s private label brands and launched 30 new brands.
“Balancing our existing expertise with fresh perspectives from new, innovative leaders of change, will help us to better anticipate and support our customers,” Tritton said in a statement. The departures announced Tuesday include the company’s chief merchandising officer, marketing officer and digital officer, as well as the general counsel and chief administrative officer. The company’s chief brand officer resigned last week.
