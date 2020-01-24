A Texas Christian University student has filed a federal lawsuit saying she was the victim of harassment and discrimination.
The 20-year-old who filed the lawsuit is identified only as an award-winning African American student from Oklahoma.
“This lawsuit is about a private university in North Texas that has historically been – and continues to be – bigoted, narrow-minded and hypocritical in its treatment of racial minorities and women while ostensibly advancing higher education,” according to the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.
In reply to the lawsuit, TCU said: “As a practice, Texas Christian University does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. TCU is focused on creating a respectful and inclusive community for all students.
“It’s important to note that the facts of this case are still under review. At this time, the University's main priority is to facilitate our student's success and to investigate the student's complaint. If we discover that any of these allegations are accurate, we are committed to addressing them,” their statement continued.
In the lawsuit, filed by the Dallas law firm of White & Wiggins LLP on behalf of the client, the student says she was harassed, embarrassed and faced retaliation. She also recounts a trip to Washington, D.C. on behalf of the Honors College at TCU, where she details some of the harassment allegations. The student also alleges that TCU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion campaign is “fraudulent and self-serving.”
The lawsuit ties the student’s experience to the school’s long history, notating several incidents in the past related to race relations. In the suit, the student asks for actual damages, exemplary damages, including personal injury damages, pre and post judgement interests and court costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.