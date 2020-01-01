The only thing better than getting around town easily is getting around town for free.
And, beginning Friday, Jan. 3, that is exactly what will happen in Fort Worth as the well-being improvement initiative Blue Zones Project will partner with Fort Worth Bike Sharing to provide free BCycle rides on the first Friday of every month.
The program, appropriately named Free First Fri-Yay, offers a free Bike Sharing Day Pass at any bike sharing kiosk. Simply use the promotion code 92020. The code can also be used with the BCycle app.
To get the program underway, Fort Worth residents are invited to a free family-friendly ride from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 3. The ride will start at Gateway Park East Trailhead (5400 E. First St.), site of Fort Worth Bike Sharing’s newest BCycle station. Riders will make a five-mile loop through the park. A two-mile route will be available for those opting for a shorter ride. Blue Zones Project will be there with additional games and goodies for all ages.
Riders can bring their own bikes or reserve a free BCycle by registering online. Helmets are strongly suggested. A limited supply of helmets will be available for use.
It is recommended that children be 5 feet tall to ride a BCycle.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to check the Fort Worth Blue Zones Project and Fort Worth Bike Sharing Facebook pages before heading out.
“Not only is it a fun and convenient way to get around town, but it supports natural movement, social interaction and family time – Blue Zones principles known for supporting health and well-being,” Executive Director of Fort Worth Bike Sharing Jennifer Grissom said of the program.
Free First Fri-Yay dates in 2020 are Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, Dec. 4.
