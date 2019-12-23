The boutique hotel near Dickies Arena planned by some local entrepreneurs will break ground early next year, according to a post from Jonathan Morris, who, along with Allen Mederos, lead Memo Hospitality Group. The post was on the website Medium.
Morris is an entrepreneur who lives in the neighborhood and currently runs the Fort Worth Barber Shop and The Lathery.
Memo Hospitality this year purchased an old warehouse, formerly used for the sale of dry ice located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District across the street from the new Dickies Arena for the boutique hotel project. The name, Hotel Dryce, plays on the building’s former use.
In March, Memo Hospitality requested to change the zoning to allow for a three-story, 19-room boutique hotel with an accessory bar and coffee shop. The change was required due to the proximity to the two-family district to the west. The council approved the changes.
The group has been working with Bennett Benner Partners for the design of the hotel and is working with Fort Construction to handle the construction. The group’s using CapTex Bank for financing of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.