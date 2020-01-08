ACADEMY 4 CELEBRATES NATIONAL MENTORING MONTH
January is National Mentoring Month, and this year Academy 4 is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at highlighting quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults by celebrating over 1,300 volunteers and mentors serving in Tarrant County and Austin, the company said in a news release.
Key dates:
January 17, 2020 – International Mentoring Day: A day of international conversation on social media where photos, videos and messages of powerful mentoring stories are shared.
January 20, 2020 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service: A day to share in the inspirational words of Dr. MLK, Jr. and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.
January 30, 2020 – #ThankYourMentor Day: A day to show gratitude for your mentor by posting on social media using hashtag #ThankYourMentor “National Mentoring Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of mentors in our community and also share how much we appreciate those who serve,” said Executive Director of Academy 4, John Shearer.
Academy 4 serves approximately 1,100 4th grade students in nine Title 1 schools in Tarrant County and four Title 1 schools in Travis County. 76% of the students served are categorized as economically disadvantaged. 40% of the total schools served are English Language Learners (ELL) with more than 65% being Hispanic.
For more information about Academy 4, please visit https://www.academy4.net To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community and to find volunteer opportunities visit https://www.mentoring.org/our-work/campaigns/national-mentoring-month
– FWBP Staff
