American Airlines has promoted Kirk Hotelling been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Real Estate. He succeeds Tim Skipworth, who announced his retirement from the airline earlier this year.
In his new role, Hotelling will oversee relationships with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and 265 non-hub airports. He will continue to oversee redevelopment of American’s campus in Fort Worth and lead American’s extensive ongoing construction projects at airports around the system. Hotelling will report to Steve Johnson, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs.
“Kirk’s experience in leading large, complex projects, his extensive relationships with our airport and airline partners, and his unique approach to partnering, collaboration and team building make him the perfect person to succeed Tim and lead our extensive development and construction efforts,” Johnson said. “Kirk now will play an even more important role as we continue to invest to improve the customer and team member experience.”
Hotelling began his career with US Airways in November 2000. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Campus Properties and Airport Affairs, a role in which he led both the design and negotiations for the re-imagination of American’s terminal space at LAX and the redevelopment of American’s 300-acre campus named for the airline’s retired Chairman and CEO, Robert Crandall. Currently home to more than 12,000 team members, the campus will soon include a hotel and hospitality complex to welcome visiting team members from across the system for training sessions and meetings.
A native of northwestern Ohio, Hotelling graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1988. He served as an officer in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Berlin. He served in the Middle East during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
