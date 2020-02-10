Andres Chavez
Andres Chavez, 74, a loving husband, father, grandfather and roofer went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Andres was born October 3, 1945 to Salvador Chavez and Isabel Ramos Tejeda in Michoacãn, México. He was untied in marriage to Liduvina Chavez Valadez Prado in Michoacãn, México. He loved his family dearly and stayed active in all their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jorge Alberto Chavez, brother’s Joaquin Chavez and Arturo Chavez.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years Liduvina Chavez of Fort Worth; his sons Francisco Chavez and wife Consuelo of Fort Worth and Andres Chavez Jr and wife Kenia of Haltom City; his daughter’s Isabel Ramos and husband Marcos Jaramillo of River Oaks and Sandi Chavez of Fort Worth; his Grandchildren: Cynthia, Jorge, Christian, Alejandra, Frankie, Andrew, Tiki, Tony, Andrea, Saudi and Nikki; his Great Grand Children Ciwamarie, Ella, Maya, Camilla and Zynneah; his siblings Francisco Chavez and Rosa Valadez, along with numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Highway
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
O: 682.255.0535 [ F: 682.255.0536
Family Serving Families since 1906
www.hawkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com
