Moving services are designated as an essential business and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Arlington is open and doing local and long-distance moves, the company said in a news release.
“We are still hiring,” says franchisee Taylor Suman. “We want to make sure we can continue to serve the Fort Worth community with packing and moving services through this crisis.”
Suman says that this time of year is typically the beginning of the busy season for moving, with increased activity continuing throughout the summer.
“Of course, we have no way of knowing for certain when things will get back to normal,” says Suman. “Along with serving our current customers, we also want to be prepared with the proper workforce when that time comes.”
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Arlington is planning to add as many as 20 new employees in the coming months.
The news release said that in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has put practices in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
This includes training the team regularly about social distancing and asking employees to stay at home when not feeling well. The company has also implemented rigid cleaning procedures for trucks and equipment.
The company is still doing long-distance moves as well but has restricted out-of-state moves to exclude areas where the outbreak is more prevalent.
The company is also using live video to connect with job applicants.
“We had already been using video for virtual in-home customer consultations, so implementing live video interviews was easy” says Suman.
To learn more and apply, visit http://careers.twomen.com or call (817) 633-6683.
