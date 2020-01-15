BHB Hires Structural Engineer
Baird, Hampton, & Brown, a multi-disciplinary engineering, land surveying, and landscape architecture firm has hired Ronald Ishmael, PE, as an associate and structural engineer. The firm has expanded to include structural engineering in addition to BHB’s five other offerings of mechanical/plumbing, electrical, and civil engineering; land surveying; and landscape architecture.
Ishmael brings 13 years of diverse structural engineering experience. With a degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, he has spent a majority of his professional career providing structural and forensic engineering services for projects across the DFW Metroplex and beyond. Ishmael has a background in concrete and steel design, and his work experience includes projects ranging from small fire stations to state-of-the-art science and technology research laboratories. He brings extensive knowledge spanning from structural analysis and design, client management, project management, structural assessments and historical preservation, to forensic failure investigations and structural evaluations/testing.
“I have big dreams to evolve this service and make BHB a well-known structural engineering firm in DFW and nationwide,” Ishmael said in a news release.
“We have been looking for the right person to lead the structural engineering efforts here at BHB, and I believe Ronald is that person. He has very broad experience including renovation projects, the design of new facilities, and analyses of existing facilities – and that is exactly what we have been looking for,” said Bill Baird, BHB founder and Chairman of the Board.
