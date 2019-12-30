If you missed one of our 2019 weekly lists or wish to update your information, please go to our website www.fortworthbusiness.com and click the "Lists" tab at the top to fill out a survey for our 2020 Book of Lists (based on 2018 data). Here is a link: LISTS.
A representative from each firm must fill out a 2019 survey to be on any of our lists. A link to all of our surveys may also be found on the Fort Worth Business website under the “Lists” and “Submit Information” tabs. Filling out the survey is essential having your company represented in the Book of Lists. You may fill out surveys for all lists that apply to your business. For questions, contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net.
We appreciate your participation.
Deadline: Jan. 10, 2020
