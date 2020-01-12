The PGA TOUR announced Jan. 12 the AT&T Byron Nelson will move from Trinity Forest Golf Club following the 2020 tournament.
According to Tyler Dennis, chief of operations for the PGA TOUR, severe weather events which occurred during the first two years of the tournament at Trinity Forest exposed deficiencies with tournament infrastructure. “After significant discussions with the golf club and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas it was determined those infrastructure deficiencies could not be remedied in a commercially reasonable manner,” according to a news release from Trinity Forest.
“While it would have been wonderful if the tournament exceeded all expectations, the club (and the City of Dallas) should be incredibly proud of what Trinity Forest GC has become. We converted an unusable landfill (that was estimated to burden the City with $11 million in remediation costs to no one’s benefit), into one of the top ranked golf courses in the U.S.” said Jonas Woods, co-founder of Trinity Forest GC in the news release. “We have made great strides toward our goal of bringing championship golf to Dallas and we will continue to pursue that mission.”
Designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the championship course at Trinity Forest Golf Club is a classic, links-style course.
Jordan Spieth was also quoted in the news release, saying:
“Trinity Forest is a spectacular golf course. I, as well as many of my fellow TOUR players, enjoy playing Trinity Forest and we will miss having it on the schedule.”
There was no announcement regarding a new course for the Byron Nelson tournament.
