Carmen “Tita” Trevizo Serna
Fort Worth ~Carmen Serna, 83, who was a homemaker and retired saleswoman, mother & grandmother went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Carmen was born on June 27, 1936 to Raquel Trevizo and Serafina Gutierrez in Tutuaca Chihuahua, Mexico. She was united in marriage to Juan Serna in 1956 in Chihuahua, Mexico. She was a woman of grace and style and never without her colorful jewelry accessories known as her “Bling-Bling”. Her entertainment and time spent with her daughter’s was going to the casino’s. She was a social butterfly, with a beautiful soul and heart for her family, as she was known for caring and loving them all. Carmen loved traveling to Chihuahua her native home, to visit her sister’s and son. She was a true warrior who would fight for what she wanted and stood for what she believed was right. Carmen was a beautiful soul and with that she enjoyed listening to music and dancing to the rhythm of them all. Carmen will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Maria Elena Serna, son Salvador Serna and brother Manuel Trevizo.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children Jose Serna and wife Judith of Fort Worth, Patricia Serna of Fort Worth, Lourdes Chacon and husband Isidro of Fort Worth, Jorge Serna of Fort Worth, Sandy Perez, Ramon and family of Fort Worth, Isaac Serna of Mexico and Juan M. Serna Jr and wife Elva of Fort Worth; her 35 Grandchildren, 35 Great-Grand Children and 1 Great-Great Grand Child; her sister’s Ramona Trevizo, Delia Trevizo, Julieta Trevizo, Rosa Segura Trevizo and Matilde Trevizo; along with numerous extend family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
682.255.0535
www.HawkinsFamilyFuneralHome.com
