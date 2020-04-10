Educational First Steps has launched the COVID-19 Childcare Relief Fund, a donor-sponsored fund to provide immediate financial support to local high-quality early childcare centers experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund was created in partnership with the Rainwater Charitable Foundation of Fort Worth to raise money for childcare centers and home-based providers across the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area that represent predominantly women or minority owned businesses serving at-risk or economically disadvantaged populations.
“During this time of considerable uncertainty and difficulty, I’m finding much-needed inspiration from the amazing work being done by the courageous leaders in early childhood development,” Vickie Lynn Allen, executive director of Educational First Steps, said in a statement.
“Early childhood education is always at risk of being put on the back burner, but this fund aims to assure these small businesses that serve a critical need in the community make it through the COVID19 closures so they can continue to provide high quality early childhood education.
“If we don’t get the support they need now, they might not be in a position to serve children that need them most when this is over. In addition, this fund demonstrates to our partners that they are essential – and worthy of investment,” Allen said.
The Rainwater Charitable Foundation provided the initial donation to launch the fund. Educational First Steps will award the grant funds after first vetting applications from childcare centers and home-based programs to ensure they are providing the highest-quality early education learning experience consistent with the organization’s mission.
For more information or to support this fund go to: https://educationalfirststeps.org/covid19relieffund
Educational First Steps is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the number of economically disadvantaged children receiving high-quality early childhood education. It was founded in 1990 by Dave Munson Sr., former Dallas ISD Superintendent Linus Wright and wife Joyce Wright. Currently EFS partners with more than 100 centers, serving more than 7,000 children across North Texas.
