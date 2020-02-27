The NAACP is presenting "A Conversation with Judge L. Clifford Davis" at Tarrant County College's South Campus tonight at the Recital Hall.
Davis has spent his lifetime advocating for fairness and civil rights, partly because he grew up in the South in the era of segregation and experienced racism first hand.
Additional information please call (817) 332-8919 or email ftw.naacp.info@gmail.com.
For more information on Davis' career:
http://www.fortworthbusiness.com/news/law/special-recognition-l-clifford-davis-johnson-vaughn-heiskell/article_fbc98536-63c5-11e5-95fd-8fd1a0509432.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.