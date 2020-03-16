We made an error on a Newsletter we sent out on Sunday.
On our first special FWBP Newsletter sent out around 9 a.m. on Sunday, a headline about President Trump’s test for coronavirus was incorrect. The story and the headline on the story were accurate, but in transferring the headline to the newsletter some key words were missing.
A second newsletter sent later that morning corrected the headline.
The Fort Worth Business Press regrets the error.
