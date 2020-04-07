APPOINTMENT OF JUDGES
At Tuesday's meeting the Fort Worth City Council adopted an ordinance appointing municipal judges, chief judge, and deputy chief judge to two-year terms, retroactive to April 1. The terms will end on March 31, 2022, or until a successor is qualified and appointed in accordance with state law.
Those appointed are:
*Municipal Court Judge Place 1/Chief Judge: James D. Rodgers.
*Muncipal Court Judge Place 2/Deputy Chief Judge: Simon C. Gonzalez.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 3: Patricia L. Summers.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 4: Andrew T. Bradshaw.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 5: Raquel D. Brown.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 6: Melanie A.Houston.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 7: Claudia A. Martinez.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 8: R. Neel McDonald.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 9: Ann Y. Collins.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 10: Charles T. Atkinson.
*Municipal Court Judge Place 11: Thaddeus A. Iwuji.
