Dallas Artist Linda Ridgway presents "The Artist's Eye" Gallery Talk at The Kimbell Art Museum
Dallas-based artist Linda Ridgway will present a gallery talk for the Kimbell Art Museum's "Artist's Eye" series on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m., in the Louis I. Kahn Building.
Ridgway, widely recognized for her poetic sculptures in bronze, will talk about Oval Form (Trezion) by Barbara Hepworth, along with other works in the Kimbell collection, in the context of her own practice. Her bronze sculpture titled And a masked moon had spread down compass rays, 2019, will be on display in the Kahn south gallery during the program.
Claire Barry, director of conservation, will moderate this free program.
Working across various media, Ridgway creates an evocative symbolic language using forms found in nature as well as domestic textiles such as lace.
Reflecting personal experiences, her works often allude to specific poems or works of literature and also contemplate enduring questions of memory, womanhood, tradition and ephemerality. Often ethereal in their delicacy and their use of impermanent organic material and the enduring medium of bronze, her works challenge traditional understandings of nature and femininity. Gestural lines, fine detail and organic forms create a sense of intimacy and reveal the influence of post-minimalism in her work.
Ridgway received an M.F.A. from Tulane University, and a B.F.A. from the Louisville School of Art.
"The Artist's Eye" program brings artists and architects to the museum to discuss works in the Kimbell's permanent collection or elements of its buildings, to share the special insights of practicing professionals and to relate older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own.
Kimbell Art Museum
3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Hours:
Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.; closed Mondays.
Admission is always FREE to view the museum's permanent collection.
Admission to Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for ages 6-11 and free for children under 6. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays.
