On Monday, Dalworth Restoration’s team donated and distributed 4,330 bottles of body sanitizer to first responders in 11 North Texas cities.
“We have followed all the media reports about the scarcity of personal protection for these brave first responders, so we ordered what we understand is one of the best products available – Theraworx Protect,” said Josh Hobbs, chief revenue officer at Dalworth Restoration.
Hobbs began his series of donations in the company’s hometown of Euless and then moved to Grand Prairie, Bedford, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, Grapevine, Southlake, Trophy Club, Keller and Fort Worth. The deliveries began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m.
With soap and water not always available for frequent cleansing, and other hygiene products in short supply, the need for an advanced hygiene solution like Theraworx has never been more critical.
According to Hobbs, “Our team researched the options and discovered this product, which is a non-toxic, no-rinse solution. We were impressed that it helps protect both the eyes and face, particularly what’s called the ‘T-Zone’ – the eyes, nose and mouth – an area that leaves first responders most vulnerable to infection.”
“The face is critical because studies show that we touch our face an average of 23 times per hour. Regular hand sanitizer provides absolutely zero protection to the face, while this product has specific cleansing and protective properties that enhance the coverage to include far more than just the hands.
Unlike alcohol-based products that offer “a quick kill” and are good for a short time, Theramax Protect provides four to six hours of protection with a solution that is gentle on the skin.
This foam is the same resource that Dalworth Restoration is now using when entering any building that has potentially been infected with the coronavirus/COVID-19. Hospital systems and governmental offices throughout the nation are deploying the Theraworx product to protect their frontline employees.
Dalworth Restoration has been fielding calls from a wide array of customers concerned with the cleanliness of their structures, from homeowners and government buildings to corporate offices and first responders wanting to ensure the inside of their vehicles and dispatch facilities are hospital-grade clean.
The investment in 4,330 bottles of Theramax Protect was quite substantial, and Hobbs feels this donation was definitely worth that amount and more. “We owe such a major debt of gratitude for each of these first responders, from police and fire to EMS. They rush into danger while most people run away. This is the very least we can do to show our appreciation to these brave heroes.”
Founded in 1989 as a member of the Euless-based Dalworth Group, Dalworth Restoration is a leader within its industry. Last week, Josh Hobbs began his two-year term as treasurer of the Restoration Industry Association, and he helped launch a major nationwide initiative three years ago called “Restoring Kindness.” In that month-long July campaign, he performed daily gestures of kindness and encouraged individuals and other businesses to do likewise.
This donation of over 4,300 bottles of sanitizer/protectant provides an early start to Restoring Kindness 2020.
