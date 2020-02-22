Fort Worth ~Daniel Villanueva, 37, who was a mechanic, husband, father and son went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Daniel was born on February 24, 1982 to Alfredo Villanueva and Leonor Gonzalez Mexico City, Mexico. He was united in marriage to Jessica Alvarado in Fort Worth, TX. He was a very caring person, who loved his family dearly. He was loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Basilio Villanueva, Juana Bravo, Encarnacion Gonzalez and Adriana Villegas.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 5 years Jessica Alvarado of Fort Worth; his children: Adrian, Ely, Sofia, and Mateo; his parents Alfredo and Leonor Villanueva of Mexico; his brother’s Alfredo Villanueva and wife Eliza of Fort Worth, Hector Villanueva of Fort Worth, Oscar Villanueva and wife Marci of Mexico; Fernando Villanueva and wife Norma of Fort Worth, Basilio Villanueva of Fort Worth, Erick Villanueva and wife Ana of Mexico; his sister Claudia Coronela and husband Joaquin of Mexico; along with numerous extend family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
www.HawkinsFamilyFuneralHome.com
