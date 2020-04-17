Boost Mobile has launched what it labels Operation Bridge the Digital Divide – an effort to provide needy students with the necessities to deal with school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most Boost Mobile locations situated in low income, heavily minority areas, owners found themselves on the front line, hearing from customers how the latest school closures were affecting their children’s ability to get an education, the company said in a news release.
The company said after meeting with its telephone distribution partner, VHA Corporation, it developed a plan: if VHA could provide student tablets, its stores would provide data services for local children in need. As a result, hundreds of new 8-inch Asus ZenPad 8.0 Tablets (or equivalent) were to arrive at participating stores nationwide.
The initial pilot program began April 14. Qualified students may receive a free tablet and/or two months of data service on the Boost Mobile network from a participating neighborhood store. To qualify, the student must be in grades K-12, have a student ID or recent report card showing they attend school in the local community and pay $10 fee.
“The digital divide is not new. In fact, it is estimated that up to one quarter of children in major metropolitan cities lack computers or access to internet,” the company said in a news release.
“Most Independent Boost Mobile Retailers are immigrants themselves. They came to this country to build a business and give their own children a better education and opportunities. They felt an immediate need to do something now to help struggling families,” the company said.
A list of participating stores can be found at: https://boostmobilelocal.com/BridgeTheDivide.
This offer is scheduled to run through April 30 or until supplies run out. Families are asked to call their local store for availability and hours.
