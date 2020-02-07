EDUCATION NOTES
Building on the Rock Capital Campaign
Southwest Christian School is celebrating half a century of Christian education. Over the past 50 years, a tight-knit community of scholars, artists, athletes and leaders has been created at Southwest Christian School.
What began as eight teachers and 86 students has grown to 105 teachers and more than 800 students.
To continue meet the needs of current and future students, SCS launched a capital campaign that will transform the school’s Lakeside Campus that serves grades 7-12.
The Building on the Rock project will add three main structures to the existing campus – the Clay Center for Christian Leadership (CCL), an amphitheater and a boardwalk. Each element will provide an environment more suited to advanced studies and create greater opportunities for collaboration and engaging learning.
The approximately 22,000 square-foot building will offer a collegiate-style atmosphere highlighted by a large open space with two-story windows facing Benbrook Lake.
The Commons, as it will be known, will provide a much-needed dining space for students, as well as host a variety of activities including chapel, presentations, and community events.
The CCL features a commercial kitchen and serving area that will allow SCS to better cater to students’ nutritional needs and wellness. The Clay Center for Christian Leadership will also house multiple classrooms, a faculty collaboration and workspace, a welcome center, a learning porch and learning stairs.
Outside, the boardwalk will tie the entire Lakeside Campus together, providing a safe pedestrian pathway for students to utilize between classes and enjoy the beauty of God’s creation. Additionally, the amphitheater will look to the lake’s shore and provide a venue for worship, productions, learning, and celebrations.
The building campaign goal is $11 million, with $9.8 million already raised.
