Fort Worth has snagged yet another national sporting event.
USA Fencing, the governing body for fencing in the United States, named Fort Worth as the host city for the 2021 March North American Cup (NAC).
NAC is scheduled to take place in the Fort Worth Convention Center from March 18 to March 21, 2021.
“We are excited about the opportunity to work with USA Fencing to create a championship experience for athletes and fans while showcasing all Fort Worth has to offer,” Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission at Visit Fort Worth, said in a statement.
The event is expected to bring more than 1,900 athletes from across 40 different U.S. states as well as more than 15 countries.
The Fort Worth venue was awarded the title of the host after a competitive bidding process. Visit Fort Worth said the event is expected to bring more than 6,000 visitors to the downtown area and an estimated $4 million in economic impact.
"Winning this bid is a true testament to their efforts and USA Fencing’s confidence in our city and leadership," Sands said. "Their athletes, coaches and fans are accustomed to visiting world-class cities and we are confident they will feel right at home in Fort Worth.”
The March North American Cup, one of the largest youth national tournaments, will feature events for Y14, Y12, Y10 and Y14 Team as well as a Division II competition which includes athletes of all ages, including youth and collegiate fencers.
Fencers competing at the event will have the chance to earn national points to qualify and compete at the 2021 USA Fencing National Championship.
“We are excited to bring the March NAC to Fort Worth in 2021," said Dan Mott, USA Fencing senior events manager. "This is the first time USA Fencing has hosted a national event in Fort Worth in more than a decade and I know our athletes will enjoy everything that this amazing city has to offer."
The 2020 March North American Cup is being held in Detroit.
