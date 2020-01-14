Ernesto Perez Ortega
Fort Worth ~ Ernesto Pérez Ortega, 79, a father, grandfather who was a retired construction worker went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ernesto was born on November 7, 1940 to Alfonso Pérez and Simona Ortega in Zacatecas, Mexico. He was a very loving and caring person, a generous man to his family and friends. He enjoyed having family and friends around and was a friend to everyone who knew him.
Proceeded in death by his parents and son Ernesto Pérez Jr
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, his daughter Maria Juany Pérez and husband Juan; daughter Maria Ignacia Serrano and husband Arminio of Fort Worth; son Celio Pérez and wife Margarita of Fort Worth; daughter Maria Simona Montoya and her husband Victor of Fort Worth; son Jose Abel Pérez and wife Luz Maria of Fort Worth; his Grandchildren Arminio Jr, Ignis, Luisita Serrano, Joel, Carlos, Joseph, Maribel Pérez, Victoria, Emmanuel, Vanesa Montoya, Samantha, Esmeralda, Bianca, Jose Abel Jr Pérez, Valeria and Ernesto Salas; his Great Grandchildren Sabastian Serrano, Benji and Lucas Pérez, his sisters Beta Pérez, Chita Pérez, Dolito Pérez, Juanita Pérez, Petrita Pérez, Maria Pérez, Jeni Pérez; his brothers Jil Pérez, Nino Pérez and Ney Pérez and many extended family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Highway
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
www.hawkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.