The 42nd running of The Cowtown began Saturday with near-perfect weather for the first day of the two day series of races. Saturday races which began at 7 am included the 10K, Adults 5K and the Kids 5K presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Unofficial results are as follows:
10K Overall Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2016 (30:53)
First - Virgilio Martinez, Waxahachie, TX, 26 yrs., Time 33:36
Second – Judah Alexander-Macias, Frisco, TX, 14, Time 35:22
Third – Dustin Wernicke, Grapevine, TX, 33, Time 35.40
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2011 (35:24)
First - Gabriela Deleon, Coppell, 24 yrs., Time 35:27
Second – Stefanie Flippin, Evergreen, CO, 30, Time 36:58
Third – Esperanza Lopez, Fort Worth, TX, 29, Time 39:53
Adults 5K Overall Results
MEN: Course Record Set 2013 (15:00)
First place – James Jackson, Denton, TX, 53, Time 16:49
Second – Grayson Birka, Arlington, TX, 24, Time 16:50
Third – Joseph Herlin, Fort Worth, TX, 17, Time 17:13
WOMEN: Course Record Set 2016 (17:25)
First –Jessica Smith, Trophy Club, TX, 42, Time 18:22
Second – Neringa Kaulinaite, Fort Worth, TX, 37, Time 18:51
Third – Katy Cranfill, Austin, TX, 28, Time 19:18
Kids 5K Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Overall Results
BOYS: Course Record Set 2011 (17:03)
First – Angel Sanchez, Fort Worth, TX, 14, Time 18:15
Second – Isaac Garza, Joshua, TX, 14, Time 18:16
Third – Dominick Barrera, Fort Worth, TX, 13, Time 18:17
GIRLS: Course Record Set 2016 (17:25)
First – Madison Larsen, Aledo, TX, 11, 19:37
Second – Micah Neal, Aledo, TX, 10, 20:43
Third – Cate Werth, Fort Worth, TX, 11, Time 22:21
We continue to welcome visitors to the Cowtown Health and Fitness Expo presented by Tempur-Pedic until 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The Expo is closed on Sunday.
All Sunday events start at 7 a.m. including the Ultra Marathon presented by Miller Lite, the Marathon, the new HealthyHig 4-person Marathon Relay presented by Higginbotham and the Half Marathon presented.
2019 Presenting Sponsors include: MolsonCoors, NBC5 & Telemundo, Fort Worth Star Telegram, UNT Health Science Center, Medical City Healthcare, Tempur-Pedic, Autobahn Fort Worth, Higginbotham, UnitedHealthcare, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ozarka, CareNow Urgent Care, McAlister’s Deli, and Green Mountain Energy.
More information is available at: www.cowtownmarathon.org.
