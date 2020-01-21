Here's a look at some upcoming Stock Show events:
MUSTANG MAGIC and EXTREME MUSTANG MAKEOVER (Friday & Saturday)
Wild horses recently roaming the open ranges of the American West are gentled by professional and amateur horse trainers and brought to Fort Worth for what may be two of our most anticipated horse events. Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday 6 p.m. in Will Rogers Coliseum. Full details
LOTS OF STOCK – THE FOUR LEGGED KIND (All Week)
Dairy and Beef cattle compete for blue ribbons on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and horses are showing all week. Cow horse and cutting competitions are Monday through Wednesday and Miniature Horses show Thursday and Friday.
FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS (Friday)
Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5 anyone 65-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.
