Fort Worth is among the sites under consideration for an assembly facility and engineering technical center for a major manufacturer of electric vehicles.
Vancouver-based ElectraMeccanica has identified seven states as finalists and sent initial request for proposals to the chief economic development entities in Phoenix, Denver, Orlando or Central Florida, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Spartanburg, South Carolina and Nashville, as well as Fort Worth. The leading location and backup sites are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020.
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has engaged BDO USA’s Site Selection & Business Incentives Practice, to lead the company’s search for an assembly facility and engineering technical center in the United States, the company announced Feb. 17.
ElectraMeccanica say they intend to begin commercial production and delivery of its single-seat, three wheeled SOLO EV during 2020 with its contract manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group, in Chongqing, China. In conjunction with the proposed new ElectraMeccanica U.S. facility, Zongshen will continue to manufacture SOLO EVs for the global market, while also supplying knock-down kits for assembly in the United States.
The proposed new U.S. facility is expected to employ up to 200 people and feature a state-of-the art engineering technical center. The proposed new U.S.-based facility would allow ElectraMeccanica to reduce or potentially eliminate tariffs, as well as benefit from logistical efficiencies, according to the company’s news release.
Paul Rivera, CEO of ElectraMeccanica, said: “This strategic initiative will not only allow us to limit uncertainties in the global supply chain, but also grow our talent pool of engineering resources and seize the tremendous market opportunities in the USA,” said Paul Rivera, CEO of ElectraMeccanica, in a news release.
