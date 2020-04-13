As North Texans face unemployment and furlough in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth Inc. is offering a free, virtual Job Resource Center providing job training and placement services, as well as digital skills training through the Digital Career Accelerator to the public.
“We’re proud to be able to continue to fulfill our mission of providing jobs and job training despite our retail locations being closed during this time,” David Cox, President and CEO, said in a news release. “By transitioning to online workforce development services we’ve already been able to serve more than 1,400 individuals virtually and stand ready to assist those facing unemployment over the weeks and months to come.”
The virtual Job Resource Center offers job search techniques, job leads and placements, as well as job readiness skills training including resume writing, interview skills building, dressing techniques and more.
The virtual Digital Career Accelerator offers free digital skills classes, in both English and Spanish, including basic computer skills, Windows OS, Internet basics, Email, and Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel certifications.
To register: www.GoodwillFortWorth.org/JRC or www.GoodwillFortWorth.org/DCA and complete the intake form.
A member of Goodwill Fort Worth’s Workforce Development team will then reach out to get the job search or skills training process started.
Since moving to virtual on Monday, March 23, Goodwill Fort Worth has served 1,334 people through the Digital Career Accelerator and 67 individuals through the Job Resource Center, the organization said.
As a comparison, in the first two weeks of March, prior to moving to virtual, Goodwill Fort Worth’s face-to-face and in-person Job Resource Centers served 173 individuals, indicating an increase in need and utilization of the services as COVID-19 restrictions have increased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.