Another Texas ranch is on the market.
This time it’s a Texas Hill Country Ranch about three hours from Fort Worth. The 2,554-acre 7D ranch is in San Saba County, near Lampassas. The ranch is comprised of four sections forming an almost perfect square. Asking price is $8.9 million.
“Well located and well improved ranches that offer diversity of use via recreation,
retreat and revenue streams are highly sought after and hard to find, and the 7D
Ranch is one such property,” said, Icon Global’s Bernard Uechtritz.
Matt McWilliams of Icon Global’s Fort Worth and Midland offices is leading the showing and sales
efforts on the 7D Ranch.
The 7D is home to trophy deer, turkey, quail, hogs and other animals. The ranch is TPWD Level III MLD and has a game fenced perimeter of 80% of the ranch. The deer have been managed for over 20 years. The elevation ranges from 1,330 feet to 1,484 feet above sea level.
7D Ranch has 5 plateaus that create drainages and multiple large rock bottom creeks and hardwood draws throughout. The plateaus also provide stunning panoramic views overlooking the land.
The property grasses are bluestem, windmill grass, switchgrass and side oats gramma. Custom built in 2014, the 5,475 square foot Lodge is perched on a plateau. The two-story timber frame Lodge has 3 bedrooms including the downstairs master, 3 full-baths and 2 half-baths. The lodge can sleep a dozen or more.
www.ICON.GLOBAL
