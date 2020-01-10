Hospital Council announces 2020 Board of Trustees
The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council (DFWHC) has announced its Board of Trustees for 2020.
The Board of Trustees consists of the following individuals:
• Chair John Phillips, President, Methodist Dallas Medical Center
• Chair-Elect David Berry, President, System Clinical and Scientific Operations, Children’s Health
• Past Chair Scott Peek, Senior VP Joint Ventures, Baylor University Medical Center
• Trustee Blake Kretz, President, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
• Trustee, Jessica O’Neal, CEO, Medical City Children’s Hospital
• Trustee Sharn Barbarin, CEO, Medical City Lewisville
• Trustee, Dr. Karen Duncan, Executive VP, Community Health, JPS Health Network
• Trustee Rebecca Tucker, President, Texas Health Southwest and Clearfork – Fort Worth
• Trustee Michael Sanborn, President, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth
• Trustee, Dr. William Daniel, VP Health System Affairs, UT Southwestern Medical Center
• Trustee Audra Early, Senior VP, Strategy and Network Development, Kindred Hospitals
• Ex-Officio Richard Carter, President/CEO, Hunt Regional Medical Center
• Ex-Officio Natalie Wilkins, Chief of Staff to President/CEO, Cook Children’s Health Care System
• Ex-Officio Kyle Armstrong, President, - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney
Completing their terms are Joseph DeLeon, President, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth; Nancy Cychol, President, Cook Children’s Medical Center; Jerri Garison, President, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano; Robert Walker, President/CEO, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children; and Jyric Sims, CEO, Medical City Fort Worth.
Former board member Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, EVP, Strategy/Integration at Parkland Health & Hospital System, also stepped down as he accepted a new position in Houston.
New to the Board are Duncan, Tucker and Sanborn. Wilkins and Armstrong were appointed as new ex-officios.
“We’ve had some great additions this year to our 14-member board representing a talented group of healthcare executives,” said W. Stephen Love, president/CEO of DFWHC. “They have a wide range of talent and experience dedicated to improving quality healthcare in North Texas.”
DFWHC is a 90 hospital and 90 associate member trade organization with more than 50 years of service to North Texas healthcare.
– FWBP Staff
