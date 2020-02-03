Tired of impeachment? Advertisers thought we were too as Super Bowl advertisers spiked even the non-alcoholic commercials with plenty of humor.
Oh yeah, there were political ads. President Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic challengers, both ran spots, that were somewhat humorously, a little bit similar.
But in general, advertisers piled on celebrities, goofiness, nostalgia and a few head-scratchers in their spots.
Since the Super Bowl falls on Groundhog's Day this year, it was nearly inevitable that there would be a nod to the classic 1993 movie. Jeep took the ball and ran with it, painstakingly recreating the town square and other locations from the film and casting original actors Bill Murray, Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky. The twist: instead of a Chevrolet truck, Murray, as Phil Conners, uses a Jeep Gladiator truck for his daily exploits. The high point may have been Bill Murray taking a groundhog to play a game or two of Whack-A-Mole and apologizing to his furry friend.
Cheetos fried up the nostalgia by using the 30-year old MC Hammer classic "U Can't Touch This." The snack-food ad featured a man with bright orange Cheetos dust on his hands who can't stop to help move furniture or take care of office tasks. Hammer himself — "Hammer pants" and all — also kept popping up to utter his iconic catchphrase.
The humorous approach of the Cheetos spot not only worked for Fort Worth’s Andrew Yanez, managing partner at PytchBlack agency, it likely sold some Cheetos.
“No one can touch it,” Yanez said. “I will be eating Cheetos' popcorn.”
In general, Yanez was glad to see a shift away from preachy commercials.
“Humor still winning the day in all spots and I am happy to have seen the comeback,” he said.
.
"This year it's all about a return to Super Bowl basics," said Kelly O'Keefe, managing partner of consultancy Brand Federation. "This is a year of pure escapism at a time when we all crave a little escape."
If ads starred one celebrity, they often had more. Hyundai released its ad early, but it still drew fans during the game. Boston-affiliated celebrities including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz discussed a Hyundai feature that lets car owners park remotely with exaggerated accents that make “Smart Park” sound like “smaht pahk.”
That bit of Boston humor wore thin quickly with me.
Coke launched Coke Energy with an ad showing actor Jonah Hill rallying to meet Martin Scorsese at a party by drinking Coke's new energy drink. Maybe I don’t watch enough TMZ, but I didn’t exactly recognize Scorsese or Hill immediately, so that spot lost me. And aren’t energy drinks about a decade late?
Hard Rock International enlisted Michael Bay for a frenetic commercial showing a frenzied heist caper involving Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez DJ Khaled, Pitbull, and Steven Van Zandt. That ad lost me too as I don’t have a TMZ scorecard.
Yanez found that ad difficult to follow as well.
“As user of the Hard Rock Las Vegas, which is being closed, it was a lot of work to follow what was going on, only to realize I could stay in the cool guitar, but no rock or roll only Miami vibe,” he said.
That was true for Mark Nelson, watching the game at home with friends in Chicago. He said the Hard Rock ad stopped conversation at the Super Bowl party he was at, but "the story overwhelmed the brand. As one of my friends said, "I have no idea what that was for,'" he said.
Charles Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova University, said many ads were "busy" with a lot going on. "They're going by quickly and it is hard to pick everything up."
The Super Bowl is always attracts automakers launching a new vehicles, and this year nearly every carmaker touted an electric car.
Audi showed "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams singing "Let it Go" to promote Audi's suite of electric vehicles. Hummer introduced Hummer EV with a cinematic black-and-white ad touting how quiet yet powerful the car is.
Porsche promoted its Taycan electric car with a frenetic car chase. And Ford showed off its electric Mustang with the help of Idris Elba.
“The Porsche ad looked to introduce an electric car that will squash a Tesla like it squashes bugs on a windshield… fast,” said Yanez.
A tinge of weirdness crept into this year’s barrage of humor and celebrities. Quicken Loans Rocket Mortgage had an unsettling ad that showed "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, known for his buff physique, heading home to "be himself" — as he strips off his muscles and hair to reveal he is skinny and bald. TurboTax tried to tie doing taxes into a CGI-enhanced dance of wobbling knees to a bouncy song, "All People Are Tax People." I think your mileage may vary as to whether those commercials were actually funny, annoying or just a puzzle as to why people spent so darn much money on ads that left people scratching their heads.
Snickers imagined a world where people sing on a hilltop (an homage to a famous "Hilltop" Coke ad) about digging a giant hole and putting a giant Snickers in it because the "world is out of sorts." I think I know what the ad was saying, but I’m not sure.
Pringle's enlisted Adult Swim's animated "Rick and Morty" duo with a meta ad in which the characters realize they're stuck inside a Pringles commercial.
Doritos added a dance off to “Old Town Road,” the smash hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad, Lil Nas faced off with grizzled character actor Sam Elliott with silly, sometimes CGI-enhanced dances moves at the "Cool Ranch." Billy Cyrus, who features in the song’s remix, also made a cameo.
“They threw it down with a creative show down, mixing genres. cultures and making everyone feel good about eating a Dorito,” noted Yanez.
Advertisers worked hard to avoid the return of "sadvertising" from a few years back — when Nationwide Insurance did an ad about a child who died, among other gloomy spots — and generally steered clear of polarizing issues like income inequality or immigration as we saw in 2017.
Planters got caught trying to capitalize on the death of its Mr. Peanut mascot, teasing its Super Bowl ad nearly two weeks before the game, releasing an ad that showed its Mr. Peanut mascot seemingly being killed. The "death" of Mr. Peanut went viral on Twitter. But when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, the marketing stunt suddenly seemed insensitive, so Planters paused its pre-game advertising. The actual Super Bowl ad was relatively inoffensive, with a baby Mr. Peanut appearing at the funeral. “Baby Nut” comparisons to “Baby Yoda” and “Baby Groot” sprung up online. I’m not sure I got the point, but maybe it got lost in the creative fire alarms caused when Bryant was killed.
But there were still some serious messages in the mix.
The NFL ran a 60-second ad about the devastation police violence has on families and its Inspire Change Initiative that was created to spread awareness of social justice issues. But some criticized the ad as league hypocrisy given the exile of former player Colin Kaepernick over his activism on similar issues.
Kapernick started a wave of protests about social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem at games. "Every attempt by the @NFL to rehabilitate its image among Black viewers will ring hollow as long as Kaepernick is still unsigned to an NFL team," tweeted Rashad Robinson, president of advocacy group Color of Change. "You cannot co-opt his message and blackball him at the same time."
Microsoft showcased Katie Sowers, the first female coach in a Super Bowl game. And New York Life focused on the different types of love in its ad. Verizon enlisted Harrison Ford to voice an ad that salutes first responders.
Google's ad stood out. It features a man reminiscing about his wife, using the Google Assistant feature to pull up old photos of her and past vacations.
Courtney Effinger, watching the game with her family outside of Detroit, Michigan, liked the ad.
"It struck the heart chords," she said. The ad worked because not many ads took the "quiet" approach this year, said Paul Argenti, a Dartmouth College professor of corporate communication.
The ad is set to an instrumental version of “Say Something” by Great Big World. “It’s so hard to write earnestly and not make it cheesy," said Julia Neumann, executive creative director at ad agency TBWA/Chiat/Day in New York. “This was really, really well done.”
"That's why it stands out, it's a little bit slower and focused on a social theme," he said.
“As the original Super Bowl commercial generation, it’s interesting to see retakes on old things: Rocky, The Shining our cowboys friend Sam Elliot, MC Hammer,” said Yanez. “Olds, boomers, are en vogue.”
Yanez said he is not sure he is the demo for Mountain Dew Zero but noted that “the retro take on Stanley Kubricks ‘Shining’ might get lost on the sugary soda drink crowd nowadays.”
But he said ads like that may reflect the “current age of the creative director in advertising… boomer, as the young people say.”
The ad featuring Winona Ryder going back to Winona, Minnesota — which she is named after — to create a website for the town, caused me great confusion. But nothing much happened in the ad, which shows Ryder in a snowdrift on her laptop being confronted by a "Fargo"-like cop. I was hoping they were announcing a new season of “Fargo” the TV show, but it turned out to be a Squarespace ad.
But the biggest question mark above my head was why companies spent $5.6 million for 30-seconds of airtime. And they did, big time, said Allen Wallach, CEO at PAVLOV Agency in Fort Worth.
“The first thing that jumps out at me is that, even as it has been mired in controversy lately, the NFL and its Super Bowl have remained the premier advertising showcase,” he said. “That is evidenced by the fact that Fox announced a sellout of ad space on November 25th, and has since added more inventory to accommodate demand from advertisers.”
This report contains information from the Associated Press
