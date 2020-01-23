Jose Angel Gallardo Valdez
Fort Worth ~Jose Angel Gallardo Valdez, 58, who was self-employed, a father, grandfather, brother and friend went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Jose was born on July 29, 1961 to Jesus Gallardo and Espectacion Valdez in Matamoros, Mexico. He was a very caring person, who loved his family dearly. He was loved by all who knew him. He was a man who loved and cherished is faith deeply. He was a proud member of Saint John Apostle Catholic Church, the Guadalupana and Grupo 87 where served God and his community.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers: Jose Luis Gallardo Valdez and Jesus Gallardo Valdez.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Fiancée Leticia Guzman; his Children: Jose Angel Gallardo Jr of Watauga; Diana Gallardo and husband Juan Hernandez of Watauga; Nancy Gallardo of Watauga; his Grand Children: Melanie Hernandez, Juan Angel Hernandez; his Siblings: Francisca Gallardo Valdez, Silvia Gallardo Valdez, Victor Gallardo Valdez along with numerous extend family members and a host of friends.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, Texas 76114
www.HawkinsFamilyFuneralHome.com
