Local company honored by Interior Design Magazine
Clarus, the world's largest glassboard manufacturer, was named Honoree for the Contract Partitions/Wall Systems category at the Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year Award Ceremony, the company said in a news release.
The event is the design industry's premiere design awards, honoring the most significant work of the year as well as recognizing designers, architects and manufactures from around the globe.
The awards were announced Dec. 6 at the Javits Center in New York City.
Clarus was also one of eight organizations chosen to design an exhibit for the Best of Year Exhibitor Gallery. The Over the Rainbow exhibit was designed by Sierra Eichler, Designer and Visualization Specialist at Clarus.
"The great thing about Hall of Fame and Best of Year is that we all get together and talk about what kind of feeling we have [about design]," said Brittney Ricks, VP of Brand and Marketing at Clarus. "This experience that we're able to give people, where they can experience glass in a whole different way with color, is why we wanted to be part of this opportunity."
The news release said the new Clarus product, Flex Wall, was chosen from more than 2,600 entries.
With the work-anywhere culture that arose with wireless technology, Clarus developed Flex Wall to address the need to be able to rearrange office furniture depending on the current need, the company said.
By transporting the wall on omni-directional wheels and then locking in the base, Flex Wall creates flexible, free-standing partitions that can be rearranged, yet still serve as a collaboration surface on which employees can brainstorm.
Flex Wall will be available for order in the first quarter of 2020.
Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems, the company said in the news release.
– FWBP Staff
