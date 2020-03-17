Memgen appoints new CEO
HOUSTON – Memgen, a private biotechnology company developing innovative immuno-oncology drugs, has announced today that its board of directors has appointed Gregory B. Brown, MD, as chief executive officer.
He currently serves and will remain on the Memgen board of directors. The company also announced that Robert Coates, Ph.D., founder and prior chief executive officer, will become executive chairman.
"Having seen the scientific capability and execution at Memgen advance over the past four years, I am excited to assume the CEO role at such an important time in the company's growth," said Brown said.
"As Memgen prepares to advance its lead program into clinical trials this year, based on consistently outstanding preclinical data, we have the opportunity to further develop a therapeutic that could provide meaningful benefit to cancer patients who currently have few effective options,” he said.
Coates said he was “delighted to have someone of Greg's caliber and experience take on the role as CEO of Memgen.”
Brown earned an MBA at Harvard Business School, an MD at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, and a BA at Yale University.
– FWBP Staff
