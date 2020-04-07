North Texas doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are working long hours and putting themselves at risk to help others during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
To support these heroes during this unprecedented situation, the nonprofit Grant Halliburton Foundation is partnering with the Dallas County Medical Society to connect frontline healthcare professionals with critical mental health resources through the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line, the foundation said in a news release.
Created by the mental health experts at Grant Halliburton Foundation, the free Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line offers guidance, information, resources and support for mental health and addiction, including telehealth options.
Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spanish language assistance is also available. The number is 972-525-8181.
Open anytime is the website: www.herefortexas.com
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, mental health for all is critical, especially for frontline workers and healthcare professionals. They are risking their lives and may feel more stress and anxiety than the rest of us, and we must support them. So far, more than 300 telehealth providers have let us know they are ready to help,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation.
The foundation news release said a new poll published Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly half the people in the United States feel the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health.
“It’s not surprising that depression and anxiety are heightened given this new reality surrounding the pandemic in terms of joblessness and social distancing measures,” said Blanca Garcia, director of mental health resources at Grant Halliburton Foundation. “Feeling anxious is part of a normal response to what’s going on for anyone. Now imagine being a frontline healthcare worker. They need support for their mental health, too. That’s where we can help.”
Callers are connected to a trained mental health navigator who can offer support and information about services and resources in their area. These are trained volunteers who gather pertinent information from the caller regarding their needs. Then, an experienced mental health professional helps to identify specific resources tailored to the caller’s needs within 24 hours.
Note: the Mental Health Navigation Line is not a crisis line, but navigators can direct callers to additional crisis resources.
According to a recent Bloomberg article, “The U.S. was already in the midst of a mental health crisis even before COVID-19 hit. Rates of suicides and drug overdoses have been climbing in recent years. In 2017, 17.3 million adults in the U.S. had at least one major depressive episode.”
Additional North Texas Resources:
Grant Halliburton Foundation’s Pandemic Resources Page
www.granthalliburton.org/pandemicresources
This page includes other mental health websites, helplines, information about the virus and articles on how to cope. It will be updated as the pandemic continues.
Grant Halliburton Foundation’s Here For Texas website
This website offers a wide array of information on mental health topics, North Texas resources and professionals—all within easy reach.
The Grant Halliburton Foundation was established in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.